'Cobra Kai' Actress Berates Martin Kove After Alleged Bite, on Body Cam

Iconic "Karate Kid" villain Martin Kove made headlines this week after he allegedly bit a fellow female star at a fan convention in Washington ... and now we know the actress was so mad at him, she damn near punched him out!

In Puyallup Police body cam footage obtained by TMZ ... Alicia Hannah-Kim absolutely torched Martin for not only allegedly biting her arm so hard he nearly broke the skin ... but also for his furious reaction when she told him it was super not cool.

You can see for yourself ... Alicia tells Martin they may have engaged in horseplay on the set of their Netflix series "Cobra Kai" -- but what he did crossed a major line and she was so angry ... she had to get police involved.

TMZ broke the news ... Martin got the boot from the Washington state fan convention on Sunday ... and nearly got himself arrested over the accusation.

Both the actress and her husband, who witnessed the alleged incident, claim they told Martin immediately afterward what he did was completely unacceptable -- and he allegedly "was furious and outraged and visibly angry when I told him calmly not to bite me ... he insisted he bit me for fun."

And now we know that Alicia even went a step further ... telling Martin in front of the cop that she would have knocked his ass out right then and there -- if he were 20 years younger -- using the threat as a jab at his age.

For his part ... Martin tried to explain himself -- Alicia clearly wasn't having any of it -- and he did apologize for the alleged bite, and his fiery reaction, when he was called out for his behavior with an officer present.

Ultimately, Alicia chose not to press charges of simple assault -- but she did request an informational report be taken with statements from the couple in case something like this ever happens again. Pictures were also taken for the record of what police called a "very noticeable bite mark on her arm that was already turning blue and bruising."

Martin broke his silence about the alleged incident Tuesday, saying in a statement ... "I deeply regret and apologize for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia" -- who he called a "wonderful person."