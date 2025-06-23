'Karate Kid' Villain Allegedly Bit, Kissed Actress at Fan Convention

Martin Kove got the boot from the Washington State fan convention over the weekend after he allegedly assaulted a fellow "Cobra Kai" female cast member ... and police had to get involved.

According to a report from the Puyallup Police Department obtained by TMZ ... Alicia Hannah-Kim accused the "Karate Kid" icon of biting her so hard on her arm, he damn near drew blood ... and then allegedly kissed her arm when she yelled out in pain.

Alicia, who starred alongside Martin in Netflix's "Cobra Kai," told a police officer working the VIP section of the Summer Con event that Martin allegedly grabbed her arm and chomped down after she passed by and said hello.

Both the actress and her husband, who witnessed the alleged incident, claim they told Martin immediately after what he did was completely unacceptable ... and he allegedly "was furious and outraged and visibly angry when I told him calmly not to bite me ... he insisted he bit me for fun."

The cop told the actor what he did was a crime, per the report ... and he needed to stick around until the situation was sorted out.

Ultimately, Alicia chose not to press charges of simple assault -- but she did request an informational report be taken with statements from the couple in case something like this ever happened again. Pictures were also taken for the record of what police called a "very noticeable bite mark on her arm that was already turning blue and bruising."

Police say Kove seemed to realize after he was confronted by authorities that he screwed up ... and apologized to the Alicia and her husband for his behavior in front of the officer.

He was told he needed to leave to venue ... and the report says the officer told never to pull that stunt again.