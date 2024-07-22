'Cobra Kai' Star Sean Kanan Says He's Hearing Spin-Off Talks, Wants In!

Play video content TMZ.com

Sean Kanan's been kicking it in the 'Karate Kid' universe for 35 years, and isn’t about to slow down -- 'cause he's got his ear to the ground with all the buzz around a potential "Cobra Kai" spin-off.

We caught up with Sean in West Hollywood, and the actor -- famous for playing villainous Mike Barnes in 1989’s "The Karate Kid Part III" -- tells us he's totally on board with a streaming spin-off if it gets the green light.

Sean reprised his role in 'CK' season 6, which just dropped, and he tells us he's been loving the chance to reconnect with the OG 'Karate Kid' crew, including Ralph Macchio and Billy Zabka.

He also shares his theory on why the show's such a knockout ... suggesting it’s got a timeless message that resonates with a new generation, while their parents get a nostalgic kick out of it. A perfect blend of old and new, keeping everyone hooked!

As for what we can expect from the new season, Sean's keeping any big spoilers under wraps ... but hints at a bucket-list fight for his character that’s sure to have fans pumped.