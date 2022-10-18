'Cobra Kai' Mansion Available for Booking as Short-Term Rental

Hardcore "Cobra Kai" fans ... grab your gi and your wallet -- the famous mansion featured on the show is now a short-term rental, but overnight stays are far from cheap.

Our sources say Daniel LaRusso's home recently underwent $1 million in restorations to get it ready for renters ... with upgrades mostly focused on the grounds and amenities, and reservations start at $2,300 a night.

Folks looking to splurge can also shell out more cash for karate lessons, a private chef, chauffeur services, exotic car rentals, a masseuse, private security and even a private jet charter!

The 9,214 square foot estate has 6 bedrooms, each with its own private bathroom. It sleeps 12 and it's decked out with a heated pool and spa, fire pit, indoor pond, garden atrium and a wood-fired pizza oven.

TMZ broke the story ... the home recently sold for $2.4 million, with the buyer planning to convert the property into a rental.

The "Cobra Kai" mansion -- which is actually in Marietta, GA, not the show setting of Encino, CA -- is taking bookings through VRBO.