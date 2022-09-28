'Hocus Pocus' Sanderson Sisters Cottage Hits Airbnb for One Night Only

The iconic cottage from "Hocus Pocus" is coming to life ... the Sanderson Sisters are opening up their home to two lucky guests, who can try to cast some ancient spells.

In celebration of the upcoming release of "Hocus Pocus 2," the witches are hosting a super rare overnight stay at their Salem, MA home, which has been frozen in time for 300 years.

The famous cottage from the OG Disney movie is being recreated into an Airbnb for one night only ... and 2 guests can relive their favorite moments from the Halloween classic for only $31!!!

If you're lucky enough to snag the spot, a night inside the "Hocus Pocus" home will have you feeling like Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

The timeworn cottage is nestled in the woods and it will be pretty spooky ... the home's got creaky wooden floorboards and cupboards filled with ingredients primed for a witches' cauldron.

Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson promise not to swoop in on broomsticks and kidnap children ... but overnight guests can still try their hand at a few enchantments in the ancient spellbook.

Salem's famous for its witches ... and guests will also be able to visit the town's most haunted properties, before a special screening of "Hocus Pocus 2" back at the cottage.