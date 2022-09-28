Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Hocus Pocus' Sanderson Sisters Cottage Hits Airbnb for One Night Only

'Hocus Pocus' Sanderson Sisters Cottage Hits Airbnb ... Form a Calming Circle!!!

9/28/2022 6:00 AM PT
'Hocus Pocus' Sanderson Sisters Cottage
Launch Gallery
Inside The Cottage Launch Gallery
Helynn Ospina

The iconic cottage from "Hocus Pocus" is coming to life ... the Sanderson Sisters are opening up their home to two lucky guests, who can try to cast some ancient spells.

In celebration of the upcoming release of "Hocus Pocus 2," the witches are hosting a super rare overnight stay at their Salem, MA home, which has been frozen in time for 300 years.

Helynn Ospina

The famous cottage from the OG Disney movie is being recreated into an Airbnb for one night only ... and 2 guests can relive their favorite moments from the Halloween classic for only $31!!!

If you're lucky enough to snag the spot, a night inside the "Hocus Pocus" home will have you feeling like Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Helynn Ospina

The timeworn cottage is nestled in the woods and it will be pretty spooky ... the home's got creaky wooden floorboards and cupboards filled with ingredients primed for a witches' cauldron.

INVESTIGATING THE SECRETS
TMZ.com

Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson promise not to swoop in on broomsticks and kidnap children ... but overnight guests can still try their hand at a few enchantments in the ancient spellbook.

Salem's famous for its witches ... and guests will also be able to visit the town's most haunted properties, before a special screening of "Hocus Pocus 2" back at the cottage.

Fans looking to recreate the music magic can request to book the cottage October 12 for the Oct. 20 stay. Airbnb will also make a donation to Salem's Boys & Girls Club to celebrate the rare event.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later