Byers Home From 'Stanger Things' Hits Market for $300K

Fans of "Stranger Things" could soon own an iconic piece of the show's history ... and it won't cost you a trip to the upside down to afford it, either.

The 1,846 square foot property, hitting the market with a $300K price tag, rests on 6 acres of land and was built way back in 1900.

The pad was listed on Monday and can be found in Fayetteville, GA -- nowhere near the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The seller acknowledges it's a "fixer-upper" ... which probably explains why the price tag is so low for a property tied to such a hit show. The listing describes it as "a PERFECT Airbnb, short-term rental or personal residence for someone willing to take it on."

'ST' fans will remember the house from the first few seasons of the series, where Joyce Byers lived with her sons Will and Jonathan.

Joyce even used Christmas lights in her home to search for Will, who was stuck in the upside down -- arguably one of the most memorable scenes in the show's history.