Queen Elizabeth's Garden House on Airbnb Booked Until 2024

Queen Elizabeth II's garden house, part of her Sandringham Estate, is available as a listing on Airbnb -- but QE2 superfans are gonna need seriously good luck, because the place is sold out for the next 2 years.

The residence was once home to Elizabeth's former head gardener at Sandringham -- one of the royal family's countryside estates -- but now commoners can stay there for an average of about $400 a night.

The Airbnb booking calendar goes as far as August of 2024, but there's only one problem -- EVERY day until then is unavailable. It seems admirers jumped on the opportunity to live like royalty.

The place has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms ... and can hold up to 8 guests at a time. It's surrounded by plenty of gardens and a large "adventure play area" for little ones.

Amanda Cupples, Airbnb's GM for Northern Europe, tells us they are "delighted" to offer up the property to the public ... adding guests can hopefully "even see a Corgi or two" during their stay.

