Prince Harry Arrives in Aberdeen as Queen Elizabeth's Death Announced

Prince Harry has officially joined the rest of The Royal Family on a grim day for all who loved Queen Elizabeth.

Harry touched down earlier Thursday, and he was spotted apparently traveling solo in the backseat of a chauffeured vehicle. It had previously been reported his wife, Meghan, would be joining him on his trip to the Scottish estate, but she was not seen.

Harry and Meghan had previously been in Europe to attend the WellChild Awards in London. Harry was to deliver a speech Thursday night, which will no longer happen.

As we reported, The Royal Family announced Thursday, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

King Charles released a statement, in which he's referred to as "His Majesty The King," saying, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."