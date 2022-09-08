Double Rainbow Spotted Over Buckingham Palace Just Before Queen Elizabeth's Death

Just hours before the world learned of the death of Queen Elizabeth II a massive double rainbow covered the sky over Buckingham Palace.

The beautiful tribute stopped those walking in the area in their tracks, admiring what could now be considered a heavenly homage to the 96-year-old and her 70 years in power.

Just about an hour after the rainbow appeared, The Royal Family announced the longest-serving monarch in British history had died ... saying "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

The Queen's death came just hours after it was announced doctors were concerned about her health and her family members, including Prince William and Harry were gathering to be by her side.