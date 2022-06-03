Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.

There are reports William and Kate will NOT be present Saturday for Lilibet's first birthday party. As you know, there's bad blood between Harry, his dad and his brother for various reasons, not the least of which Harry and Meghan have insinuated one of them made racist comments about Archie.

There are clear, visual signs of a rift between William and Harry. Check out this photo at the National Service of Thanksgiving, taken Friday. They are sitting on complete opposite sides of the church.

Meghan and Harry took a backseat during the traditional balcony wave ... the Palace made it clear ... balcony presence was for "working senior royals."

Harry, Meghan and the kids are getting the security they demanded ... they're being protected by armed police.