Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Reunion Filled with Tension, Says Piers Morgan

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Tensions Were High At Queen's Jubilee ... Says Piers Morgan

6/3/2022 7:32 AM PT
FROSTY FEELING
TalkTV

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit with the royal family during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee got off to a "frosty" and uncomfortable start ... according to Piers Morgan.

The host of the UK's new TalkTV reports Harry and Meghan showed up late to the event, kicking off some of the discomfort. He also says the couple was nowhere to be found as the day went on, while the rest of the family took a trip out to the garden to spend time together.

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Launch Gallery
The Royal Celebration Launch Gallery
Getty

Piers believes the Queen herself is the only one who can help ease the tension -- but since it sounds like she won't be present for today's festivities at St. Paul's Cathedral, the expectation is things will continue to be pretty icy in the royal fam.

Goff Photos

Piers, of course, isn't the biggest fan of Meghan, who allegedly got him kicked off of "Good Morning Britain" ... in the wake of the Oprah interview.

3/9/21
STORMING OFF
Good Morning Britain/ITV

Co-host Alex Beresford called him out to his face about constantly bashing Meghan, forcing Piers to take a walk.

Now, Piers has a new gig, but he clearly isn't backing off his criticism of the Duchess.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later