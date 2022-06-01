Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Assured Police Protection While In Britain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been reassured their family will be well protected when they touch down in Britain today, a day ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Weekend ... this coming after Harry threatened legal action to keep his kids safe.

The Met's Royalty and Specialist Protection unit has been working with Harry's crew to get him taxpayer-funded officers over the past weeks ... the family will get armed police protection while at royal events or at Frogmore Cottage where they'll be staying.

The protection won't be around, however, for smaller social events -- like hanging with friends or hitting up a pub.

As we reported, Harry's legal team appeared in court in February during a hearing to reinstate his family's protection ... when they removed themselves from the royal family, they lost their public-funded protection in the U.K., having to pay for their own security while in America.