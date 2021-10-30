'Hocus Pocus' Star Omri Katz Says He Hasn't Been Approached About Sequel

Play video content TMZ.com

The upcoming "Hocus Pocus" sequel sounds like it won't feature at least one of the original stars ... because Omri Katz says his phone has been bone-dry in regards to a potential return.

Omri, who played Max Dennison in the Disney cult classic, tells TMZ ... he hasn't been approached about being involved in "Hocus Pocus 2," even though he would be open to bringing back his character in some fashion.

While Omri says it would be great for the fans to have him and some of the other OG cast members make an appearance ... so far, only the witches -- Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy -- are known to be coming back for seconds.

Omri also tells us he remains close with his "Hocus Pocus" family ... hanging out with Thora Birch (Dani Dennison) and Vinessa Shaw (Allison), usually during spooky season when the film is most popular.

Filming on 'HP2' is already underway and the movie is scheduled for a release next October on Disney+, but Omri says his main concern is getting a marijuana business, The Mary Danksters, up and running.