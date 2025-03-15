'Cobra Kai's Martin Kove Confident Pal Sly Stallone Can Fix Stagnant Hollywood

My Pal Sly Is Going to Make Hollywood Thrive Again!!!

Martin Kove is thrilled his old pal Sly Stallone has become a Hollywood ambassador via President Donald Trump ... 'cause he thinks the town has lost its magic by becoming too political -- and who better than "Rambo" to straighten things out?

TMZ caught up with the "Karate Kid" and "Cobra Kai" icon at LAX ... and he straight-up told us Sly is ready to sweep H'wood's leg if that's what needs to be done to bring back some artistic sensibility.

MK is confident Sly -- along with Jon Voight and Mel Gibson, also appointed by Trump -- will get Hollywood back to making quality entertainment -- and get the industry to scrap the soapboxes.

That said ... Martin said he was impressed by the films nominated for Oscars this year -- and that the show was not too political ... so he thinks it's clearly moving in the right direction.

Best known for playing the badass "Karate Kid" villain John Kreese ... Martin tells "Cobra Kai" coming to an end is bittersweet -- but he has multiple projects lined up, including a new film and comic book that he's working on with his son.