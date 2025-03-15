Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Cobra Kai's Martin Kove Confident Pal Sly Stallone Can Fix Stagnant Hollywood

'Cobra Kai' & 'Rambo' Star My Pal Sly Is Going to Make Hollywood Thrive Again!!!

Published
031425_martin_kove_stallone_kal_v2
IN SLY'S CAPABLE HANDS
TMZ.com

Martin Kove is thrilled his old pal Sly Stallone has become a Hollywood ambassador via President Donald Trump ... 'cause he thinks the town has lost its magic by becoming too political -- and who better than "Rambo" to straighten things out?

TMZ caught up with the "Karate Kid" and "Cobra Kai" icon at LAX ... and he straight-up told us Sly is ready to sweep H'wood's leg if that's what needs to be done to bring back some artistic sensibility.

Sylvester Stallone and donald trump getty 1
Getty

MK is confident Sly -- along with Jon Voight and Mel Gibson, also appointed by Trump -- will get Hollywood back to making quality entertainment -- and get the industry to scrap the soapboxes.

011625_tmz_live_trump_hollywood_kal
MAKING HOLLYWOOD GREAT AGAIN???
TMZ.com

That said ... Martin said he was impressed by the films nominated for Oscars this year -- and that the show was not too political ... so he thinks it's clearly moving in the right direction.

031425_martin_kove_cobra_kai_kal
COBRA KAI NEVER DIES
TMZ.com

Best known for playing the badass "Karate Kid" villain John Kreese ... Martin tells "Cobra Kai" coming to an end is bittersweet -- but he has multiple projects lined up, including a new film and comic book that he's working on with his son.

Bottom line ... Martin will show no mercy to anyone who suggests he slow down.

related articles