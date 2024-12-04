Sly Stallone Calls Himself a Coward For Sending Breakup Letter to Jennifer Flavin

Sly Stallone is taking responsibility for his past mistakes ... calling himself a "coward" for once mailing his longtime wife Jennifer Flavin a breakup letter via FedEx.

The legendary actor sat down for an interview Tuesday with Fox News host Sean Hannity — and expressed regret about his decision to send the note to Flavin back in 1994 when the couple had been dating for 6 years.

Sly told Hannity, “That’s the most insincere breakup you can get,” before labeling himself a “coward” and stating, “You put it down in words ‘cause you don’t have the guts to do it face to face.”

He also said his “history with relationships” caused him to make his bad choice, while admitting that a part of him didn't really want to split from Flavin.

You may recall ... Flavin told People magazine in 1994 that Sly had mailed her the six-page letter to cut all ties with her.

Flavin said she wanted to talk with Sly, but wasn't going to beg for him to come back after finding out he was having an affair with model Janice Dickinson.

But, a year later, Sly patched things up with Flavin and the two got married in 1997 and have stayed together ever since, but not without controversy.

In 2022, Flavin filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage to Sly, but the pair decided not to separate and ultimately reconciled.

This past May, Sly and Jennifer celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary with their 3 daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.