'Cobra Kai' Actor Martin Kove Apologizes For Biting Co-Star Alicia Hannah-Kim

Martin Kove is apologizing for biting his "Cobra Kai" costar Alicia Hannah-Kim on the arm at a fan convention ... he says he was being playful and took things too far.

The "Karate Kid" villain says in a statement, "I deeply regret and apologize for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia, a genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn’t deserve to be put in this position."

Martin adds ... "I've always respected her and considered her a highly professional and talented co-worker on 'Cobra Kai.' I was being playful in the moment but went too far and there is absolutely no excuse for my behavior."

He concludes ... "I regret my actions for which I take full responsibility for what I did, and again I apologize to her and her husband. I'm committed to learning from this and it will never happen again."