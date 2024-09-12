'Karate Kid' Star Chad McQueen Dead at 63

Chad McQueen, who famously played Dutch in the 'Karate Kid' movie franchise, is dead ... TMZ has learned.

Chad died Wednesday at his ranch in Palm Desert, CA as a result of organ failure ... according to his longtime attorney, Arthur Barens.

We're told he had an injury a few years ago which led to progressive organ failure and ultimately killed him.

Chad was with his children, his life partner and his attorney when he died.

Steve McQueen's only son, Chad is best remembered as Dutch in the 1984 hit "The Karate Kid" ... reprising the role in the 1986 sequel "The Karate Kid II."

Chad is also known for his starring role in the 1993 flick "Firepower."

He was 63.