James Earl Jones Dead at 93

Remembering James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones, one of Hollywood's most instantly recognizable voices for his roles in the 'Star Wars' movies and "The Lion King" ... is dead.

The actor's reps say he passed away at his home in upstate New York, surrounded by family members.

James was widely respected for his decades-long career in stage, TV and film productions -- most notably, perhaps, he delivered the booming and menacing voice of Darth Vader in multiple movies in the 'Star Wars' franchise.

He was also the paternal voice of Mufasa in Disney's original 'Lion King" -- but long before that, he got his first big movie in Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove" back in 1964.

James is on the short list of EGOT winners, having won 2 Emmys, a Grammy, an Honorary Oscar and and 3 Tony Awards. His biggest theater roles were in 1969's "The Great White Hope" and 1987's "Fences."

On the big screen had tons of memorable roles in classics like "Field of Dreams," "Conan the Barbarian," "Coming to America," "The Sandlot," and 2 Jack Ryan flicks ... "The Hunt for Red October" and "Patriot Games."

His famed voice also lives on through CNN ... for years he was the guy you heard saying, "This is CNN".

Deadline was first to report Jones' death.

In addition to his brilliant acting career, James was a United States Army veteran who served in the 75th Rangers Regiment.

He was 93.

RIP

