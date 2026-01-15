'Ink Master' Star Tyler Nolan Arrested For Allegedly Manhandling Girlfriend

Tyler Nolan -- a former contestant on the show "Ink Master" -- uses his hands for more than the tattoo gun ... allegedly, he also used them to rough up his ex, TMZ has learned.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ ... Tyler was arrested Tuesday on a warrant after he got into a violent altercation back in November with his then-girlfriend.

Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies received a call for a domestic dispute and responded to a home in Loxahatchee, Florida. When the deputies arrived, the gf approached them and turned over videos she said proved Nolan abused her.

The report says one video showed the girlfriend holding a towel, which Nolan pulled forward, causing her to be "yanked forward and downward." The recording allegedly captured Nolan coming into contact with her as he reached around to grab another item, and he also appeared to grab her arm.

Police say a separate video from October shows Nolan snatching a blanket from his ex and then throwing it back at her. Deputies ultimately determined there was probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Nolan for simple battery.

Police then booked Nolan into the Palm Beach County jail and, at his court hearing Thursday, a judge ordered him to stay away from the alleged victim.

But Nolan tells TMZ everything his ex has been saying is a "bunch of bulls**t and she's a vengeful person." He adds, "I haven't talked to her since October, bunch of he said she said bulls**t."

In the hours before his arrest, Tyler filed a motion asking a judge to set aside the arrest warrant, claiming he never received any notice about the case and was never contacted by law enforcement. He also claims his ex filed the battery charge against him only after he filed to get a protective order against her.



In his docs, Nolan claimed he was the victim of domestic violence at the hands of his ex. He says she verbally harassed him and destroyed his property, among other things, but the case was eventually dismissed when he skipped a hearing.