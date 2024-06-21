'Ink Master' Star Ryan Hadley Dead at 46 ... After Cancer Battle

Ryan Hadley -- a tattoo artist who appeared on season 6 of the hit competition show "Ink Master" -- has died after a battle with cancer ... this according to his own social pages.

Hadley's Instagram account shared the sad news Friday -- saying he'd passed away the night prior while surrounded by loved ones. The caption continued, "While his life was cut short, in that time he left a legacy behind in both the art and tattoo world."

It went on ... "He loved his many fans, his friends and clients, and most of all his children. He’ll be missed and always remembered. A legend forever." A photo of Ryan doing some tattoo work was added to the post, and it showed him beaming.

Hadley rose to fame on the sixth season of "Ink Master" ... though he was eliminated pretty early on in just the second week of the competition. Still, he left an impression with fans.

Hadley continued to tattoo over the next decade, right up until his death it seems ... which his family saw coming -- asking for end-of-life donations just a few days ago.

He first posted about his diagnosis in December of last year ... letting folks know he'd been diagnosed with seminoma -- a germ cell tumor. Ryan wrote he hated asking for donations at the time, but admitted he needed a helping hand.

He was only 46.