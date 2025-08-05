Influencer Chase Filandro Died by Suicide, Family Mourns Sudden Loss

Chase Filandro -- a social media influencer -- died by suicide ... TMZ has learned.

His family tells us in a statement ... "It was Chase's own decision to enter Heaven. His light will continue to shine eternally in the hearts of all those he touched throughout his remarkable, though far too brief, life. Our family is heartbroken and devastated by the sudden and unexpected loss of our beloved, Chase."

They continue ... "We are sharing this statement to honor his memory. Those who knew Chase understood his deep love for the arts and the outdoors. His passionate spirit and genuine warmth created lasting connections with people everywhere."

The family is asking for privacy as they grieve and celebrate "the beautiful life Chase lived."

Chase was known as a talented artist with boundless creativity -- a singer, musician, actor, teacher, poet, and painter. His family remembers him as a beacon of light with a magnetic personality and a zest for life that touched everyone he met, both in person and online.

They add, "Chase brought joy, creativity, and inspiration to so many. While our hearts are shattered by this tremendous loss, we find comfort in knowing that his artistic legacy and the love he shared will never be forgotten."

His sister announced the news on Instagram and shared a GoFundMe link, which has raised more than $24K in just two days.

Chase was 20.

RIP