HBCU Basketball Player Andre Bell Killed in Highway Shooting in Nashville

The Fisk University basketball team is grieving the loss of player Andre Bell ... who tragically died after being shot on the highway in Nashville on Sunday.

He was only 20.

The Bulldogs released a statement on Monday ... with head coach Jeremiah Crutcher describing Bell as a leader on and off the court.

"He was a dominant force on the Fisk University Men’s Basketball team, but he was most remembered for his infectious smile, loving personality, and unique ability to always bring warmth to a room," Crutcher said.

"We now have a deep absence in our program, but more importantly, we have a deep pain in our hearts. He will be truly missed. Our thoughts and unwavering prayers are with his family and the little kids in his family and in Nashville who looked up to him."

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said its investigation revealed that Bell and his friends were at a gymnastics event before jumping onto the interstate in Andre's white Nissan Sentra.

Bell's friends said that while they were on their way back to campus, a dark sedan pulled up beside them before gunshots rang out, and Bell was hit.

"The Sentra slowed and spun back into traffic before colliding with a red pickup truck," MNPD said. "The dark sedan kept going."

Officials say Bell suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center ... but did not survive.

The MNDP Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Bell became a Fisk Bulldog last season after playing high school ball at Sacred Heart of Jesus in Jackson, TN. He was majoring in business administration.