Jessi Draper, Marciano Brunette Raise Eyebrows With Nashville Night Out

Looks like sparks might be flying between Marciano Brunette and Jessi Draper … ’cause the two were getting real comfortable during a night out in Nashville.

Sources tell us the pair were posted up near the bar at Red Door Saloon in Midtown late Saturday night, rolling deep with a group -- but clearly locked in on each other. We’re told Marciano and Jessi were hugging, laughing, and staying close -- with the vibe reading more date night than just a friendly hang.

Eyewitnesses say things didn’t cross into full-on make-out territory, but Marciano did plant a kiss on Jessi’s cheek -- and the chemistry wasn’t exactly subtle.

Fans of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" know Jessi and Marciano were previously linked in what’s been described as an “emotional affair” after a group trip to "Vanderpump Villa" ... with the fallout serious enough that her now ex-husband Jordan Ngatikaura later said they spent around $100K on counseling to work through it.

The duo reportedly kept the good times going with drinks -- including root beer float shots -- while chatting it up and soaking in the scene. At one point, another guy in the group was even snapping pics of them on a camera, capturing the cozy moment.