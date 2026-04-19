Jessi Draper, Marciano Brunette Raise Eyebrows With Nashville Night Out
Jessi Draper & Marciano Brunette Back at It With Flirty Nashville Night Out
Looks like sparks might be flying between Marciano Brunette and Jessi Draper … ’cause the two were getting real comfortable during a night out in Nashville.
Sources tell us the pair were posted up near the bar at Red Door Saloon in Midtown late Saturday night, rolling deep with a group -- but clearly locked in on each other. We’re told Marciano and Jessi were hugging, laughing, and staying close -- with the vibe reading more date night than just a friendly hang.
Eyewitnesses say things didn’t cross into full-on make-out territory, but Marciano did plant a kiss on Jessi’s cheek -- and the chemistry wasn’t exactly subtle.
Fans of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" know Jessi and Marciano were previously linked in what’s been described as an “emotional affair” after a group trip to "Vanderpump Villa" ... with the fallout serious enough that her now ex-husband Jordan Ngatikaura later said they spent around $100K on counseling to work through it.
The duo reportedly kept the good times going with drinks -- including root beer float shots -- while chatting it up and soaking in the scene. At one point, another guy in the group was even snapping pics of them on a camera, capturing the cozy moment.
No word on how long they stayed -- our source dipped out before they did -- but one thing’s clear … if this was just friendly, they’ve got a funny way of showing it. 👀