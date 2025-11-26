Guy Fieri Is Using a Wheelchair and Crutches After Tearing His Quad

Guy Fieri's facing a lengthy recovery process ... because he tore his quadriceps muscle "in half" while working on an episode of one of his upcoming shows.

The Food Network star was filming an episode of "Flavor Town Food Fight" when he slipped down a set of steps and caught one of his feet on a threshold ... which he said made him look like he was "doing the splits" in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Guy said his doctor hadn't seen a tear like the one he suffered in 20 years. He underwent emergency surgery to make sure his quadriceps -- a set of muscles on the front of the thigh -- wouldn't "recede."

The show's crew had to get creative to work around Guy's injury.

Guy can't put any weight on his leg for eight weeks, which he'll spend in a wheelchair. Then he'll have to put his leg in a cast and use crutches before he's able to rehabilitate his quad.