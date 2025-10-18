Rachael Ray Hugs Brooklyn Beckham at Burger Event After 2024 Health Rumors

Play video content TMZ.com

Rachael Ray's getting a taste of the spotlight again ... appearing at a burger event after an absence from public life amid serious health rumors last year.

The celebrity chef and author looked her usual happy, healthy self while hosting the Blue Moon Burger Bash 2.0 -- an annual event held during the New York City Wine & Food Festival -- Friday night.

We've obtained video from the event ... which shows Ray talking up Brooklyn Beckham -- calling him a great partner since he co-hosted the event with her.

Ray says she had a great time with BB before pulling him in for a hug ... and Brooklyn responds by repeatedly thanking her as well.

More importantly than what was said is what this appearance means ... 'cause it seems to indicate Rachael's feeling well enough to get back to business -- taking professional gigs about a year after a video showed part of her face dropping while she told a story about nearly killing Tony Bennett at dinner.

While Ray hasn't addressed exactly what went down in the clip, she did resurface earlier this week outside the "The Drew Barrymore Show" in New York City ... wearing a bomber jacket and corduroy pants.