Rachael Ray Appears to Slur Words in New Video, Concerning Fans

After Appearing to Slur Words in New Vid

Rachael Ray is sparking concern for her health after seeming to slur her words in a new video shared on social media.

The TV chef shared a clip from her show, "Rachael Ray in Tuscany," on Instagram Monday, where she opened up about the time she nearly killed late singer Tony Bennett during one memorable dinner ... blaming her overzealous cleaning style for causing the crooner to slip and fall.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Despite the captivating tale, fans were preoccupied with her speaking style in the clip ... as Rachael appeared to struggle to get the story out, with many of her words slurring together.

Others made notice of Rachael's appearance ... since the TV personality seemed to talk out of one side of her mouth and hold herself up on the kitchen island at certain points of the clip.

While the video made no mention of Rachael's health, fans began speculating RR may've had a "mini-stroke," which causes one-sided weakness, difficulty speaking and garbled speech, among other symptoms.

But other fans came to Rachael's defense ... claiming she likely was just getting emotional while recalling a sweet story about her deceased friend.

Tony Bennett died in July 2023 after battling Alzheimer's disease for several years. He was 96.

As for Rachael's health, the professional chef hasn't disclosed any recent struggles to the public.