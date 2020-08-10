Rachael Ray's Upstate NY Home Catches Fire

Rachael Ray's home in upstate New York appears to have suffered major damage from a fire that ripped through the inside, shooting flames out the roof.

Seeing some of the first pictures of the fire at the Lake Luzerne home of @rachaelray and it does not look good. Photos: Hot Shots Fire Videos. @WNYT pic.twitter.com/6XzPQwC29q — Mark Mulholland (@MulhollandWNYT) August 10, 2020 @MulhollandWNYT

Firefighters were called to the celebrity cook's house in Lake Luzerne Sunday night around 8 PM to battle the blaze, the cause of which is still unknown ... according to officials.

Fortunately, Rachael and her husband, John Cusimano, are safe. Rachael's rep, Charlie Dougiello, says ... "Thanks for the concern. Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe," adding, "The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent."

Rachael has owned the home since 2013, and has been filming live cooking segments of her daytime talk show there during the coronavirus pandemic.