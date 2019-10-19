'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Goes Above & Beyond in Wedding Registry

Angelina from 'Jersey Shore' Hostess with the Mostest ... If Wedding Registry Comes Through!!!
10/19/2019 12:35 AM PT
"Jersey Shore" star Angelina Pivarnick is looking to entertain like a pro once she gets married -- based on her wedding day wish list -- but we still doubt JWoww will RSVP.
Angelina is marrying Chris Larangeira on November 20 -- a Wednesday, no less -- and so far she's gotten about half the stuff she registered for at Bed, Bath & Beyond. She's not only picked tons of items that would make her a great hostess ... but she also picked out some items for herself.
For starters ... Angelina and Chris went with a 50-piece flatware set that goes for about $80. There's also a serving platter ($51), paper towel holder ($59), kitchen island ($309), Rachael Ray 12-piece cookware set ($174), espresso machine ($270) and a Ninja blender ($160).
When her fab parties end, someone gets to clean up with the Dyson vacuum ($250) Ang and Chris are eyeing.
The most expensive item on the registry -- probably no shocker to 'JS' fans ... Angelina's most favored hair dryer. It's a Dyson Supersonic Special Edition that goes for a whopping $400.
Let's not forget she also picked a 2-piece vanity set ($250) -- after all, ya gotta look tight on TV to keep that dough rolling. One last thing ... we know JWoww's far from Angelina's BFF after the debacle with Jenny's now-ex-boyfriend, but she'd approve of at least one registry item.
Ang is looking to score a Google Nest indoor security cam ($200). It's the same camera JWoww had rolling when her ex, Roger Mathews, apparently tossed her to the ground ... pretty much ending their marriage.
No jinx, Chris and Ang.
BTW, check out how AP's registry stacks up against Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. She should be thrilled if she lands half the haul of HUGE gifts he got last year for his wedding.
