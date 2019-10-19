'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Goes Above & Beyond in Wedding Registry

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

"Jersey Shore" star Angelina Pivarnick is looking to entertain like a pro once she gets married -- based on her wedding day wish list -- but we still doubt JWoww will RSVP.

Angelina is marrying Chris Larangeira on November 20 -- a Wednesday, no less -- and so far she's gotten about half the stuff she registered for at Bed, Bath & Beyond. She's not only picked tons of items that would make her a great hostess ... but she also picked out some items for herself.

For starters ... Angelina and Chris went with a 50-piece flatware set that goes for about $80. There's also a serving platter ($51), paper towel holder ($59), kitchen island ($309), Rachael Ray 12-piece cookware set ($174), espresso machine ($270) and a Ninja blender ($160).

When her fab parties end, someone gets to clean up with the Dyson vacuum ($250) Ang and Chris are eyeing.

The most expensive item on the registry -- probably no shocker to 'JS' fans ... Angelina's most favored hair dryer. It's a Dyson Supersonic Special Edition that goes for a whopping $400.

Let's not forget she also picked a 2-piece vanity set ($250) -- after all, ya gotta look tight on TV to keep that dough rolling. One last thing ... we know JWoww's far from Angelina's BFF after the debacle with Jenny's now-ex-boyfriend, but she'd approve of at least one registry item.

Ang is looking to score a Google Nest indoor security cam ($200). It's the same camera JWoww had rolling when her ex, Roger Mathews, apparently tossed her to the ground ... pretty much ending their marriage.

No jinx, Chris and Ang.