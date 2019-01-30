JWoww Posts Video of Estranged Husband Roger Throwing Her to The Ground

JWoww Posts Video of Roger Throwing Her to The Ground

JWoww is accusing her estranged husband, Roger, of violent outbursts, putting their kids in danger, conspiring with her exes ... and she's sharing a disturbing video, apparently of him throwing her to the ground.

The 'Jersey Shore' star posted a lengthy statement on her website Wednesday, alleging Roger Mathews was abusive to her on multiple occasions over the course of their 3-year marriage. She included several videos ... one of which appears to be surveillance footage of a violent incident.

In the clip, you can see Roger grab her and throw her to the ground. It sounds like he says, "You wanna get violent?" JWoww gets up and throws something at him, saying, "F**k you." You hear kids screaming in the background.

JWoww also claims Roger was partly responsible for her ex-BF, Thomas Lippolis, being arrested last month for allegedly trying to extort her. JWoww says Roger got in touch with Thomas to "team up" against her and ruin her life.

She also says Roger has contacted other exes of hers to "take [her] down."

Jenni goes on to say that Roger's painted a misleading picture of himself as a great dad on social media with their 2 kids, but behind the scenes ... she says he's often neglectful of their needs and medical conditions. She also describes an alleged threat from Roger involving a USB she says he promised to use against her.

JWoww says the USB footage shows her breaking down hysterically as Roger records her and holds their baby boy, Greyson. She says the video is out of context and she's not afraid of it being released. She's posted at least part of that video on her website.

She says that despite all this, she's tried keeping things civil enough for the sake of their kids, but claims he's been a nightmare to deal with on every front.

It's been a bumpy ride since she filed for divorce. JWoww got a temporary restraining order against Roger in December and got him booted from the house.

We've reached out to Roger for comment ... but so far, no word back.