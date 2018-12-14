JWoww Gets Estranged Husband Booted from House ... He Says She's Lying & Out of Control

JWoww Gets Restraining Order After Fight with Estranged Husband, He's Booted from House

JWoww's estranged husband is out on his ass after cops hauled him out of their home early Friday morning ... for absolutely no reason, he claims, other than Jenni blowing things out of proportion.

Roger Mathews says the 'Jersey Shore' star got a restraining order against him late Thursday night after they had what he calls a "disagreement." Roger got his side of the story out quickly by recording a video -- from the back of the police car -- describing the night's events.

Roger claims JWoww got "completely, uncontrollably emotional like she always does" and threatened to call cops -- but he went to police first to file a report, preemptively informing them about their argument.

He says he went home, went to sleep and was awakened by cops at 2:30 AM ... telling him he had to get out of the house due to the restraining order. Roger wasn't arrested, cops just drove him to a friend's home.

Roger continued pouring out his emotions from the friend's couch, and ripped into Jenni for not being able to see their 2 kids. He claims she exposed them to their fight, saying things like ... "Your father's a piece of s**t, he's out of here. I'm sorry I ever had children with him."

He maintains he did nothing wrong, and Jenni was so out of control he feared she would beat herself up and accuse him of abuse.

Remember, JWoww filed for divorce back in September ... but Roger said he wasn't giving up, and wanted to save the marriage. That seems like a tall order now.