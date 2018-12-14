DJ Pauly D Gets Extension for Atlantic City Residency Through 2020

DJ Pauly D 16 Shows, $$$,$$$,$$$? Oh Yeah, More Residency, Yeah

EXCLUSIVE

Pauly D is doubling down in his love for Jersey by committing to another 2 years of melting your face off with epic tunes.

Sources tell us that PD -- who, if you've forgotten, is a world-renowned DJ -- has struck a deal with Caesars Entertainment to continue his residency at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City ... where he's been behind the turntables since first signing with them in 2012.

The extension is for two years, and we're told it's valued in the 7 figures. There's more ... Pauly is signing up for 16 shows total -- 8 in 2019, and another 8 in 2020.

Pauly tells us ... "The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort continues to be 'the' place in Atlantic City to party." He adds ... "I could not be more excited to continue the tradition of providing guests an unforgettable experience. The past six years have been surreal and I couldn’t have asked for a better family than Caesars Entertainment."

It's kinda perfect timing for Pauly, seeing how MTV just reportedly renewed "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" for a third season following season 2's strong ratings.