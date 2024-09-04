Rachael Ray Avoids Slurred Speech Questions, Posts Paella Recipe

Rachael Ray just broke her silence after sending fans panicking because of her slurred speech, but they're gonna be quite disappointed -- especially if they weren't looking for a new recipe.

The chef and TV personality posted for the first time since dropping her video post about serving Tony Bennett Monday evening ... sharing a pic of a beautiful-looking paella with a recipe link, but she failed to bring up the elephant in the room -- her fans' concerns over her slurring her words.

In the caption, RR says fans need to whip out their cast-iron pan and whip up a shrimp and chorizo dish using the link in her bio ... giving them something new to chew on.

It's a beautiful dish in the pic, but probably not beautiful enough to distract fans who are convinced Rachael's hiding a medical issue though. We do say probably ... it's pretty dang incredible.

ICYMI ... Rachael took to Instagram Monday and dropped a video where she talked about nearly killing Tony Bennett during dinner -- not a near-death by paella, thankfully.

While she told a story about over-polishing her floor and nearly causing the legendary crooner to slip and fall, fans noticed her words running together ... with some people who got medical degrees at Instagram University claiming she showed signs of a ministroke.

Rachael's yet to weigh in on the slurring -- which some are chalking up to her emotions getting the better of her when talking about her late pal -- but, people are eagerly waiting for her response.

We're turning up the oven to 400 degrees on her team -- blowing up her reps day and night -- but, we haven't gotten the details yet ... receiving just a "no comment."