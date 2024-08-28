Keith Lee Restaurant Review Makes D.C. Spot Vow To Do Better

Famed food critic Keith Lee claims he spared several Washington, D.C. restaurants from being embarrassed on his massive platform by not calling them out on TikTok ... he chose to spit out some of that food in private!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Lee's D.C. excursion was particularly ruined when he learned a mac-and-cheese dish was not only fried in the same oil as their shellfish -- a food he's allergic to -- but stunk up his car and caused his family to gag 🤢.

Locals in the comments were quick to point out the infringing restaurant was the long-standing soul-food chain Oohh's and Aahh's, and created a community stir ... Baltimore natives even reiterated they were not to be considered part of the DMV!!!

A rep for the restaurant told FOX 5 DC they weren't sure which of the 3 Oohh's and Aahh's locations Lee visited, but did say his experience didn't meet their standards after 21 years of operations.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

D.C.-based rapper/podcaster Ant Glizzy tried to rally the troops against Lee ... but not many were up to defend the slop Lee posted in the videos.

Lee said he experienced several roadblocks going into his D.C. dining experience ... he doesn't drink, but was bombarded with tons of suggestions offering unlimited alcohol and vibes instead of good food.

Play video content Honey Drip Network & Aristotle

Bun B recently had the same critiques about Atlanta's dining scene and that conversation was also had in Lee's comments.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.