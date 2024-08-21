Viral Burger King Employee Starting Food Truck With Money From Goodie Bag Fundraiser

The Burger King employee who went viral after management gave him a mediocre gift bag has his retirement plan ready ... and, it involves putting his culinary skills on wheels.

Kevin Ford -- who blew up in 2022 after his BK bosses gave him a pretty low-key cheap gift bag for his 27th anniversary even though he'd never missed a day of work -- tells TMZ he's bought a food truck for the next stage of his life.

Ford tells us he purchased the truck-trailer for about $20K, including shipping, from China -- a much cheaper price than you can find in the U.S. -- fully equipped with an oven, fryer and more ... basically, the works.

KF -- who's going to collab with his Le Cordon Bleu-trained daughter -- plans to start by selling some food he knows well ... hamburgers and hot dogs.

Play video content

He says he wants to move on from BK once he starts making a profit with "K27Y" -- a reference to his viral fame. Ford wants to be out before next May -- 'cause that's when he'll hit 30 years with the franchise.

While he's starting with American classics, Kevin tells us he wants to infuse Filipino dishes into his truck ... a tribute to his Filipina fiancée.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we told you ... the GoFundMe money raised after Kevin went viral for his so-so gift bag's already been put to good use -- 'cause he bought a house in Nevada earlier this year for $177K.

He plans on starting out by doing pop-ups near the home he purchased, kicking off at a Home Depot in October.