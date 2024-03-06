Naked Man Goes For Dip In Burger King Water Tank In Colombia

Play video content Jam Press

A Colombian dude had it his way when he decided to take a full-body soak -- stripping down to his birthday suit ... and plunging into a Burger King water tank on the roof.

An eyewitness recently filmed this wild footage on camera ... and you can see the naked dude emerging from a giant container atop a BK in Envigado, just south of Medellín. Mind you this happened in broad daylight ... and yes, the man here was completely naked.

He chills on the edge for a bit like it's no big deal ... this before completely exiting the water tank and lowering himself down. Of course, this sight freaked customers out ... as they assumed he was swimming in water that this Burger King actually used in some capacity.

Thankfully, Burger King was quick to reassure everyone there was no risk of contamination here ... they say these tanks are just reserves and not used in food prep or facility cleaning.

With that said ... they're not taking any chances. BK temporarily closed this location and they're also bringing in a specialized company to handle the water sanitation and treatment.

Better safe than sorry, right?

Burger King has taken extra measures to prevent this sort of thing from happening again --sealing off roof access to make sure the skinny dipper doesn't stage a repeat performance.

They said this in their statement ... "Our clientele can rest assured that this was an isolated event, which we deeply regret, and does not affect the quality of our products in any way as we do not use the water from said tank for our operations."

BK added ... "Our primary concern has always been and will always be the wellbeing of our customers." So far, the identity of the Burger King rooftop diver remains unsolved ... and it's also unclear if the cops are trying to chase him down.