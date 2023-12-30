Gypsy Rose Hits Up Burger King in First Days of Freedom Since Prison Release

I'm Havin' It My Way ... At Burger King!!!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting a true taste of freedom ... at her favorite fast food restaurants!

The recently sprung ex-con hit up a Burger King in DeQueen, Arkansas Friday night, stopping to take a pic with one of her supporters.

Gypsy looks relaxed and happy, just days after her release after serving 7 years behind bars for the murder of her mom.

It's not her first fast food adventure post-prison... Earlier in the day she hit up a McDonald's, waiting patiently in the drive-thru line for a burger.

Play video content SplashNews.com

Gypsy has been experiencing freedom in some pretty basic ways ... going shoe shopping, taking selfies -- things like that.

We're told this weekend she's headed to Kansas City for the Chiefs game against the Bengals on New Year's Eve. We're guessing football isn't the motivator ... she's a huge Taylor Swift fan and hopes to meet her.