Gypsy Rose Blanchard Celebrates Prison Release With Family

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is celebrating her release from prison ... and her family is welcoming her back with open arms.

Ya gotta see these photos of the famous felon enjoying a welcome home party with her loved ones ... including her father, stepmom, stepsister and her husband.

Gypsy is smiling from ear to ear in snaps from the party ... posing for pics with father Rod Blanchard and his wife, Kristy. GRB's also reuniting with stepsister Mia Blanchard.

Looks like the fam went all out for the bash ... there's gold balloons spelling out "WELCOME HOME" plus confetti, cake, snacks and Champagne.

Gypsy even popped a bottle of bubbly ... as did her hubby Ryan.

As you know ... Gypsy got out of prison on parole Thursday after spending 7 years behind bars for her conviction in her mother Dee Dee's murder.

Since being freed, we've seen Gypsy shopping for new shoes, living out of a hotel and hitting up a McDonald's.

Gypsy and Ryan hit the drive-thru Friday at Mickey D's for her first restaurant meal on the outside ... and it looks like she missed the Golden Arches.