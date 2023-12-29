Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Post-Prison Kansas City Airbnb Revealed

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's enjoying a bit of luxury to kick off her new post-prison life at an Airbnb that's pretty modest ... but still a far cry from a cold jail cell.

Gypsy and her husband, Ryan, are staying in a cozy 4-bedroom home in the Kansas City area, and it has everything she needs to adjust to her new normal ... all for $132/night.

The newly renovated home has 2 living rooms where Gypsy can make fresh memories ... as well as a fully equipped kitchen, natural accent lights, and tasteful decor for that homey feeling.

Gypsy and her family will likely add a glowing review for the property ... as it was the perfect spot for a party to celebrate her prison release Thursday following 7 years incarcerated for her mother Dee Dee's murder.

The Airbnb is currently booked out until 5 January -- though it's not clear if Gypsy and her clan made the reservation till then.

We do know Gypsy's hanging around in town until at least New Year's Eve for the Chiefs game ... where she's hoping to run into her idol, Taylor Swift.