Rachael Ray Seen Outside 'Drew Barrymore' Studio After Health Rumors

Rachael Ray stepped out for an appearance in New York City Wednesday ... after staying mostly hidden since last year's health scare.

The celebrity chef dressed in autumn brown from head to toe, wearing a bomber jacket and corduroy pants as she arrived for "The Drew Barrymore Show."

The 57-year-old cooking mogul sparked concern among her legions of fans last year when she posted a video where she talked about nearly killing the late Tony Bennett during dinner.

While she told a story about over-polishing her floor and nearly causing the legendary crooner to slip and fall, fans noticed her words running together ... with some people (not doctors) claiming she showed signs of a mini-stroke, and others attributing it to her getting emotional while talking about her late pal.

Rachael returned to Instagram shortly after to share a beautiful-looking paella recipe, but she still hasn't addressed the slurring.