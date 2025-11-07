Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Andrew Zimmern Says Thanksgiving Deserves Its Full Moment, Too Early for Christmas

Andrew Zimmern Scrooge You, Christmas, It's Turkey Time!!!

Andrew Zimmern is being a Scrooge about Christmas, but it's not what you think ... he's just a big fan of Thanksgiving, and thinks the holiday is getting the short end of the wishbone.

We got the celebrity chef in New York City and our photog asked him about all the Christmas advertisements and decorations going up in the first week of November.

Andrew says it's part of a bigger problem in America ... holidays don't get their due. He says Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas all deserve their own moment, and we shouldn't start preparing for one until the other is over.

In a perfect world for Andrew, it would look like this ... Halloween gets its shine from the day after Labor Day to Oct. 31, and then it's Thanksgiving's turn ... until the fourth Thursday in November, then it's on to Christmas.

Of course, anyone who's been out to a store knows ... Christmas decorations and candy are already flooding the shelves.

Andrew says it's unfair to Thanksgiving, which he considers the king of all holidays.

The guy knows food -- he's out promoting his new book "The Blue Food Cookbook: Delicious Seafood Recipes for a Sustainable Future" -- and he tells us what's the best Turkey Day spread ... and he also gives us an idea for a Thanksgiving dessert that sounds absolutely delicious.

