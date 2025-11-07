Andrew Zimmern Says Thanksgiving Deserves Its Full Moment, Too Early for Christmas

Play video content TMZ.com

Andrew Zimmern is being a Scrooge about Christmas, but it's not what you think ... he's just a big fan of Thanksgiving, and thinks the holiday is getting the short end of the wishbone.

We got the celebrity chef in New York City and our photog asked him about all the Christmas advertisements and decorations going up in the first week of November.

Andrew says it's part of a bigger problem in America ... holidays don't get their due. He says Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas all deserve their own moment, and we shouldn't start preparing for one until the other is over.

In a perfect world for Andrew, it would look like this ... Halloween gets its shine from the day after Labor Day to Oct. 31, and then it's Thanksgiving's turn ... until the fourth Thursday in November, then it's on to Christmas.

Of course, anyone who's been out to a store knows ... Christmas decorations and candy are already flooding the shelves.

Andrew says it's unfair to Thanksgiving, which he considers the king of all holidays.