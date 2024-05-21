Chef Andrew Zimmern Slams New Ozempic-Inspired Frozen Food Lines

Play video content TMZ.com

Chef Andrew Zimmern is slamming the food industry for creating Ozempic-friendly meals ... as processed foods are largely to blame for America's obesity epidemic.

We caught up with the celebrity chef Tuesday at LAX, where he made it clear he isn't against people using weight loss medications -- but finds it "about as messed up as it gets" that businesses are capitalizing on the situation.

As more and more Americans get on board with weight loss meds like Ozempic or Wegovy, the "Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations" host says .. "I think the really sad truth is we're gonna have more processed food that costs $5 or less to go with your very expensive injectable."

Chef Andrew encouraged people to use common sense ... advising fans to catch some sleep and put in the work to stay active -- whether in a gym or outside -- and he says that's what will really make a difference, health-wise.

Now, the TV personality didn't call out any particular company by name -- but his criticism comes on the heels of Nestlé announcing a new frozen food line to be consumed while on weight loss meds.

The new line features 12 portion-controlled meals high in protein and fiber.

While the brand's full lineup has yet to be announced, it did confirm it would be in stores this year with pricing at $4.99 or less. Sooo ... Andrew nailed that!