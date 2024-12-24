Celeb Chef Andrew Zimmern Offers Snack Hacks For Beyoncé Halftime Show

Play video content TMZSports.com

Struggling to come up with food ideas for Beyoncé's Christmas Day halftime show? Fear not ... celeb chef Andrew Zimmern is offering up some snack hacks to help you crush it at the Dec. 25 party!!

The host of "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern" tells TMZ Sports ... the real key is variety.

According Zimmern, there will be two types of people at Yoncé's concert -- ones who will be glued to the TV ... and the others who will enjoy the audio while making their way to the food table.

Zimmern says it's important to appease both groups ... explaining there has to be bite-size snacks for one, and more hearty dishes for the other.

Zimmern suggests a buffet of sorts to check all the boxes -- some dips (both basic and fancy), a chili and/or soup ... and a meat-carving station where people can make sandwiches.

That said, Zimmern -- who told us he's seen Beyoncé perform live many times -- says even with that spread ... he's imagining most people will put pause on the munching as the "Halo" crooner does her thing at NRG Stadium during the Ravens vs. Texans intermission.

"She's such an incredible, dynamic performer," the 63-year-old said. "I find it hard to eat something while I'm watching her."