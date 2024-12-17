Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Beyoncé Earns Most Certified Hits for Female Artists by RIAA

Beyoncé Most Certified Female Artist Of All-Time ... Just Ask RIAA 💿📀💎

beyonce riaa albums beyonce lemonade single ladies apple music
Getty / Apple Music Composite

Beyoncé stands alone on the Diamond & Platinum throne in the music industry ... the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced Tuesday she has the most certified titles for any female artist, EVER!!!

beyonce single ladies 2008 ama's
Getty

Credit Queen Bey's latest "Cowboy Carter" for helping push her over the edge with 103 total certifications ... the album is platinum, its lead single "Texas Hold 'Em" is double Platinum, and "16 Carriages" is also Gold.

Her 2008 "I Am Sasha Fierce," and smashes "Single Ladies" and "Halo" are a cut above Diamond with 11X apiece, on top of dozens of other certifications from all her solo albums ... including 2013's self-titled LP and "Lemonade," on top of new plaques from classic singles such as "Best Thing I Never Had," "Sorry" and "Run The World (Girls)."

Beyonce Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Beyonce Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

She just won her first Billboard country music award last week and is coming in hot for the 2025 Grammy Awards with the most nominated album by a female artist. Are we sensing a trend yet?

Liam Payne hulu-INLINE

Whatever Yoncé touches turns to gold ... or much better!!!

related articles