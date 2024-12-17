Beyoncé Earns Most Certified Hits for Female Artists by RIAA

Beyoncé stands alone on the Diamond & Platinum throne in the music industry ... the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced Tuesday she has the most certified titles for any female artist, EVER!!!

Credit Queen Bey's latest "Cowboy Carter" for helping push her over the edge with 103 total certifications ... the album is platinum, its lead single "Texas Hold 'Em" is double Platinum, and "16 Carriages" is also Gold.

Her 2008 "I Am Sasha Fierce," and smashes "Single Ladies" and "Halo" are a cut above Diamond with 11X apiece, on top of dozens of other certifications from all her solo albums ... including 2013's self-titled LP and "Lemonade," on top of new plaques from classic singles such as "Best Thing I Never Had," "Sorry" and "Run The World (Girls)."

She just won her first Billboard country music award last week and is coming in hot for the 2025 Grammy Awards with the most nominated album by a female artist. Are we sensing a trend yet?