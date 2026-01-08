Anaheim Ducks Sued By Former Employee Over 'Frat House' Environment

An ex-employee is suing the Anaheim Ducks, claiming she dealt with sexual harassment and other misconduct in a “frat house boys club environment" -- and was then allegedly silenced for exposing it.

Rose Harris, who worked in the Ducks’ IT department, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the team, the NHL, and the team’s parent company, OC Sports & Entertainment, in the Southern District of New York ... accusing them of colluding to blacklist, defame, and retaliate against her.

In the suit, Harris claims she experienced everything from nonconsensual touching to being subjected to obscene pornography on a colleague's work computer. She also says she was on the receiving end of sexist comments, where she claims she (and other women) were accused of dressing like "whores."

Harris, who was hired in July 2022, claims she was sexually harassed throughout the 2022-2023 season, but didn't feel like she could speak out out of fear of retaliation until a colleague of hers came forward with harassment allegations of their own.

She spoke out, eventually saying the organization's Human Resources vice president told her ... "If you want to further your career within hockey operations, you should consider looking elsewhere."

Harris resigned at the end of 2024 and went to work for the NHL's league office in New York, but things didn't exactly go smoothly.

She says when the NHL's head of HR learned of her whistleblowing at the Ducks, the league exec falsely accused Harris of hacking her email, and then allegedly fired her for the act, which she's adamant she didn't commit.