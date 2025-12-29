Tyler Perry Accuser Defends Friendly Texts Amid Lawsuit

Mario Rodriguez -- the man who accused Tyler Perry of sexual battery last week -- says friendly text messages the two allegedly exchanged don’t undermine his claims and are actually consistent with his account.

The model and actor told PEOPLE ... “I want to briefly respond to what’s being said about me right now. People are pointing to messages where I was polite, grateful, or vulnerable — and trying to use that to discredit me.”

He continues, “When someone has influence over your career, your income, your future, you don’t feel free. Survivors often stay cordial. They often ask for help when they feel desperate.”

Rodriguez adds that the messages don’t negate his allegations. “That does not mean abuse didn’t happen. Those text messages were sent at a time when I was especially vulnerable, as can be seen from the context. Continued financial support and access are not inconsistent with abuse — they are often part of the power dynamics that follow it.”

We broke the story ... the texts allegedly show Rodriguez asking Perry for financial help to address a dental health issue. The messages also appear to show Rodriguez thanking Perry repeatedly for his support and friendship.

The texts were allegedly sent before Rodriguez filed a sexual assault and sexual battery lawsuit against Perry on Christmas, accusing the movie mogul of making unwanted advances and, in one instance, allegedly grabbing his penis.

Perry’s attorney, Alex Spiro, strongly denies the claims, telling TMZ ... “This is nothing but a $77 million money grab scam.”