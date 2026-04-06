Melissa Gilbert Says She Knew About Timothy Busfield Allegations for Years

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Melissa Gilbert is jumping to the defense of her husband Timothy Busfield ... speaking out publicly for the first time since he was charged with sexual contact of a minor -- addressing prior sexual assault allegations she says she was aware of for a long time.

Gilbert -- who appeared on 'GMA' alongside her attorney Larry Stein -- says the past few months have been "traumatic," adding that she waited to speak until now after seeing what she describes as widespread misinformation.

During the interview ... George Stephanopoulos points to Busfield's criminal complaint, which references two prior sexual assault allegations back in 1994 and 2012 -- one of which was settled -- and asks Gilbert directly if she was aware.

Melissa makes it clear she knew about the allegations when she started her relationship with Tim ... saying "I didn't go into my relationship blind. I am neither naive nor am I complicit."

She says the two of them discussed the claims at length ... and she strongly believes Busfield’s side of the story -- saying he’ll ultimately have the opportunity to clear his name.