Rod Wave ain't sweatin' his latest indictment on gun and drug possession charges ... because the rapper's attorneys say his career is skyrocketing despite the "baseless" criminal case against him.

Rod's powerhouse lawyers -- Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Zack Findling -- issued a statement Wednesday to TMZ after the hip hop star was indicted in Georgia for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and reckless driving.

The rapper's government name is Rodarius Marcell Green and his attorneys tell us .... "The recent indictment of Mr. Green is nothing but a formal charging document from an incident that occurred a year ago. During the past year, Mr. Green has had an album that debuted at number one and a sold-out national tour, including sold out performances tonight and tomorrow night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta."

They went on ... "The charges are no more valid than they were a year ago. We look forward to vigorously challenging this baseless indictment and the clear violations of Mr. Green's rights in court."

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ .... In November 2025, Rod was driving 15 mph over the posted speed limit in a residential neighborhood in Atlanta.

An officer reportedly clocked Rod's high speed and pulled him over in a parking lot nearby. The cop told Rod that he was being arrested for reckless driving after the rapper stepped out of his vehicle.

The officer then reportedly found guns and drugs inside the car ... including oxycodone inside a backpack. Rod allegedly admitted the backpack was his while being arrested.