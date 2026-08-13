Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: See the Crime Scene Photos Shown in Court

Here are the crime scene photographs shown in court during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial ... and they're disturbing.

The pics were taken inside and outside Lindsay's Massachusetts home -- where she allegedly murdered her three kids -- and they show a bloody knife, the exercise bands prosecutors allege were used to kill the kids, various medications Clancy was prescribed, and the second-story bedroom window where she allegedly attempted to take her own life.

A Massachusetts State Police crime scene supervisor testified investigators documented blood evidence in several locations inside the home ... including the bedroom, a nightstand where the knife was photographed, a mirror and the windowsill. He said investigators also examined evidence outside the home, including stains near the window.

The exercise bands have also been a significant piece of physical evidence in the prosecution's case. Prosecutors allege Clancy used the bands during the January 2023 killings to strangle her three young children.

After the deaths, Clancy allegedly went through the second-story window in an apparent suicide attempt. She survived and was left paralyzed.

The photographs are being presented as prosecutors lay out their account of what happened inside the home. The defense has acknowledged Clancy was responsible for the children's deaths but argues she was suffering from severe mental illness, including postpartum psychosis, and should not be found criminally responsible.