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Lindsay Clancy: Day 10 of Trial of Mom Accused of Killing 3 Children

Lindsay Clancy In Court For Day 10 of Murder Trial ...

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated

The triple-murder trial for Lindsay Clancy is entering its third week ... and a psychiatrist who treated the Massachusetts mother in the weeks leading up to her children's brutal deaths is set to testify.

Clancy is accused of strangling her three children ... 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and and 8-month-old Callan ... with elastic workout bands at her Duxbury home -- before she tried to kill herself.

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Her defense team is attempting to make a case for insanity, arguing Clancy was experiencing postpartum psychosis when she allegedly brutally killed her kids.

Clancy's ex-husband is helping with that defense ... and he's already testified.

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TERRIFYING TESTIMONY
Video: Clancy Trial, Ex-Husband Depicts Blood Splattered, Children's Clothes Admitted as Evidence

A forensic toxicologist took the stand last week and told the jury she had several medications in her system when she allegedly killed her children and attempted suicide.

We've also heard testimony that Clancy called the suicide hotline twice before the alleged triple-murders.

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MIX OF DRUGS DISCOVERED
Video: Lindsay Clancy Had Multiple Psychiatric Medications in Her System During Alleged Killings
Law & Crime / IMAGN

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