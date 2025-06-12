Jason Kelce Reacts To Fan's Nude Tattoo of Him, I Think I'm Flattered?

Jason Kelce is experiencing quite the conundrum after a fan got a tattoo of his naked body in cartoon form this week ... asking out loud if he should be more offended or flattered.

The ink started making rounds on social media on Thursday ... with artist Joe the Wizard sharing the startling project and saying, "Jason Kelce pin up for y'all."

The finished product shows Kelce in the buff posing like a Playboy model ... with an Eagles logo conveniently placed over his junk.

The Super Bowl champ got a glimpse of the artwork ... and at first, was puzzled as to how he should react.

"I’m not sure if I should be offended or flattered," Kelce said on X.

It took Kelce about 30 minutes of looking at the masterpiece(?) before reaching a verdict.

"I think it’s more flattered," Kelce said, "it’s a generous bird, good-sized head."

Jason's wife, Kylie, also chimed in by commenting under the TikTok video, "Excuse me???" with a shocked emoji face.

Of course, the artist had to get creative in coming up with the piece ... as Kelce hasn't blessed us with the real thing -- yet.